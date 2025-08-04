Last Tuesday Pearl Barnes travelled to Looe for the Looe Summer Run 10k (actually 5.75 miles, just under 10km). It’s a multi-terrain race which is part of Looe Carnival week. The race started and finished at the Millpool Centre in West Looe. The scenic course took runners along the West Looe riverside, through Kilminorth Woods, and then returned along the lower path of the woods.