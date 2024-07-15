CALLINGTON director of cricket Joe White admitted his side were ‘20 to 30 runs short’ after they were beaten by eight wickets in the WT Edwards Cup final by Penzance at Truro last Thursday night.
On a fine pitch at Boscawen Park, Cally could only muster 149-5 from their 20 overs as only Aidan Libby (22 off 9) and Liam Lindsay (59 off 44) really got going against a disciplined attack that made things tough.
Penzance’s power-packed batting line-up then knocked the score off with ease as openers Christian Purchase and Ben Seabrook plundered the bowling to all parts, before German international Dylan Blignaut and Grant Stone knocked off the runs with 14 balls to spare.
White admitted that they didn’t make the best use of conditions after winning the toss.
He said: “We were 20-30 runs short in the final. The wicket was good and the outfield was fast. We felt like 170 was a par score and unfortunately due to some tight bowling and good fielding, we couldn’t quite get there.”
Penzance raced out of the blocks as Cornwall bowler Ben Ellis and pro Graham Wagg were smashed around by the openers, with Seabrook in particular racing to 36 from just 19 balls before spooning a catch to Ellis at short third-man off an Aidan Libby slower ball.
White admitted it was all but game over after the six-over powerplay which saw them reach 62-1.
White said: “We knew defending 150 we had to pick up a couple early wickets. Unfortunately Seabrook and Purchase had other ideas and got off to a flier, which took the game away from us pretty early. We managed to slow the rate down once they were out, but the damage was done really.
“However I’m very proud of the efforts from everyone to take the game as deep as we did.”
Having been in a relegation battle for the past two seasons, and only just survived on the final day, the Greens are up at the other end this time, and Saturday saw them demolish struggling Camborne at Moores Park.
South African overseas Liam Lindsay made 126 and with opener Aidan Libby and number seven Ollie Allsop making 27 apiece either side of 19 from pro Graham Wagg, they finished on 233-8 from their 50 overs.
What followed next was extraordinary as the visitors slipped to 33-7 having been 14-0.
Libby continued his fine afternoon with 5-23 from just six overs, including twice taking two wickets in as many balls, while Ben Ellis provided the perfect foil with 2-28 from his ten.
Reflecting on the game, White said: “The Camborne victory was a real quality performance all round.
“Liam Lindsay carried on his fantastic form, his innings was chanceless, and it’s also great to have Ollie Allsop back from university.
“His partnership with Liam at the end was the difference between us scoring 180 and 233. He’s a serious player that I think goes under the radar in Cornish cricket and it’s exciting to see him back in the mix.
“On the bowling front, Aidan and Ben both bowled as well as they have all season with the new ball. Aidan is so dangerous on Cornish wickets. Asking questions every ball and bowling at the stumps, and on Saturday that paid off.”
Callington had to do without former Somerset leg-spinner Max Waller for both games due to injury, and White was non-committal as to whether he’d be back for Saturday’s trip to Truro (1pm).
He said: “Max is struggling with a back niggle. We are hopeful that he will be available this weekend, but we don’t want to rush him back.”