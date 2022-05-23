More than 100 girls descend on Tavistock for rugby festival

Tavistock RFC played host to more than 100 girls from Devon, Cornwall, Somerset and Gloucestershire as they partook of the second round robin festival of the season for the under 15s.

The previous week the counties met at North Bristol RFC and played a 10-a-side festival whereas this Sunday they played a full complement of fixtures in the 15-a-side format of the game.

Devon, coached by Tavistock’s Hammy Kerswill and Will Reed and managed by Mhairi McCall, have had much success over the years and proved themselves one of the strongest counties in the south west.

With a large squad of 40 girls, Devon rotated their players with little change to the way they played.

First up Devon hosted Somerset and immediately set the tone for the day having had over 80 per cent of possession for much of the first half.

This led to an early score from Lois Burry after some good work to turn over rare Somerset possession by Erin Roberts.

Having missed the previous week, Anoushka Burton showed what Devon had been missing with a dominant display at fly-half leading her to register the second score before half-time.

The second half saw 11 changes to the Devon team but the style of play remain the same. Notable was the impact of Poppy Harrison who made 10 carries and had one turnover in her 15-minute burst.

A good bit of interplay in midfield by Ola Alford and Lily Taylor saw Scarlett Murgatroyd put into space and score a fine effort.

Devon did concede a number of penalties shortly after and allowed a Somerset to score but finished strongly when No.8 Rianna Boere went over from close range – FT 20-5 to Devon.

Devon then hosted closest rivals Cornwall in a much-anticipated fixture. Devon again making the changes started off with ball in hand but were having to be much more attentive to the threat of Cornwall at the breakdown and defensively with their big runners.

Devon mirrored their first half Somerset performance with early tries from an ever-present Charlotte Wreford and back row turned front row Reese Williams.

The second half saw the impact of fresh legs tell when Cornwall made good inroads into Devon territory only for a strong defensive set from Devon prevent a score; Evie Constable clearing Devon lines well from a resulting drop-out.

With little time on the clock left, Devon put the icing on the cake with a number of strong forward carries resulting in DD Stilwell bundling over from short range from an almost impossible position – FT 15-0 to Devon

The final game saw a very well-drilled Gloucestershire take on the green and white of Devon. An early score saw Devon on the back foot and enjoying less possession than in previous games but they bounced back quickly to earn a try through prop Gracie Rice after some strong runs off the base of the scrum by Rose Hooper.

The scores remained level until midway through the second half, but Gloucestershire’s speed to the breakdown told as they put together a number of phases to create space out wide for a further two scores. FT 5-15 to Gloucestershire.