IT IS SAID that ‘grit is living life like a marathon, not a sprint,’ and the members of RunFitRunFast (RFRF) have got grit in abundance.
Over the last fortnight, RFRF took on the two biggest marathons in the UK.
As a group, the club took 12 runners up to the Manchester Marathon and came away with no fewer than an astonishing eight new personal best times. Six runners made their debut at this distance in Manchester, and all of the group showed the teamwork and support we have become used to in training or at races.
First home was Nikki Kelly, making her debut at marathon distance in an excellent two hours and 56 minutes, making the sub-three-hour club at the first attempt. She was closely followed in by Hollie Fitzgerald in three hours and nine minutes, a new personal best and 14th place in the V35F age category, and Ruby Lawrence set a new personal best of three hours and 26 minutes, both running exceptional splits during the race.
Gritty performances were not just reserved for the ladies either; the men also showed resolve despite cramp with Jim Beck (4:11:00) getting a PB plus Matt Harris (3:27:00) and Jon Tiffen (3:42:00) having excellent runs on limited training.
Other notable performances were by Alice Burbidge (sub-4:30:00), Sarah Sharland (sub-five hours), Anna Kelly and Laura Evenden who all secured personal bests. Well done to Emma Dooney (4:12:00) and Claire Brittan (4:01:00), who also did amazingly considering recent setbacks in training.
The following week, six runners took to the capital for the London Marathon with over 50,000 runners racing and raising millions for their charities. All the runners were strong but special mentions to Sam Larkham who produced an exceptional performance, beating his previous high standards in the marathon by over a minute with 2:36:00. Jeanette Johnson, who unfortunately has been set back with injuries over the build up, ran the performance of her life with a PB in 3:06:00, coming in fifth overall (fourth UK) in her age category! Also, Grant Richards had very even splits (4:06:00), following up his Ibiza 22km last week with a very good debut London Marathon.
Well done to Sarah, Hannah and Jim who also ran excellent races on what proved an excellent day for running. A marathon is one of the hardest challenges out there for a reason and all these runners can be proud to have earned the medal that many people never will.
RFRF are proud to have helped so many people with their marathon targets. Next up is the Newport Marathon and half and the Plymouth half and 10km.