The following week, six runners took to the capital for the London Marathon with over 50,000 runners racing and raising millions for their charities. All the runners were strong but special mentions to Sam Larkham who produced an exceptional performance, beating his previous high standards in the marathon by over a minute with 2:36:00. Jeanette Johnson, who unfortunately has been set back with injuries over the build up, ran the performance of her life with a PB in 3:06:00, coming in fifth overall (fourth UK) in her age category! Also, Grant Richards had very even splits (4:06:00), following up his Ibiza 22km last week with a very good debut London Marathon.