ECB CORNWALL PREMIER LEAGUE (SATURDAY)
Callington v St Austell
CALLINGTON ensured Saturday’s trip to Penzance has plenty riding on it after beating St Austell by 59 runs at Moores Park.
In a game reduced to 40 overs, Cally were inserted by visiting captain Gary Bone, and he took the opening catch as Aidan Libby found him in the covers off Liam Watson.
The in-form Liam Lindsay was joined by Luke Brenton, and they added 41 before Brenton (20) edged Watson behind to Alex Bone (48-2).
Pro Graham Wagg was bowled by Steve Raven for 14, but it was a stand of 55 between Lindsay (66) and Max Waller (32) that set the platform for Ollie Allsop (34no off 24) and Matt Shepherd (10no) to help Cally up to 190-5.
Watson was the pick of the bowlers with 2-25 from his eight, while Gary Bone’s spell cost just 20.
With Ollie Allsop twice running on the pitch when batting, it meant St Austell were awarded a ten-run head-start to the chase.
However, Cally’s fine attack gave St Austell nothing to work with as they could only muster 131-7.
Opener Mike Bone batted through for 38 not out, while brothers Alex (21) and Gary (20) were the only other batsmen to pass 20.
Wagg’s form with the ball returned as he dismissed Bone’s opening partner Dan Jarman before taking care of Aussie Dan Standing and Connor Cooke for ducks.
Mike Bone shared in stands of 45 with Alex and 27 with Gary, but once they both departed, he and Oli Sleeman shut up shop.
Bone faced 105 balls while Oli Sleeman was 14 not out from 35 deliveries.
Wagg was the pick with 3-26 from his eight, while Mohammed Danyaal’s debut saw him take 1-23.
Cally’s 16 points mean they are 17 adrift of Penzance before the weekend clash.