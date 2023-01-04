The impressive Oakfield Stadium survived the downpours of the week to allow this game to go ahead with the Lambs looking to avenge the defeat in the corresponding fixture earlier in the season, writes Eric Pinch.
The game got off to a lively start with Joe O Connor rattling Mac Boyd’s crossbar in the second minute after Liam Prynn had set him up. Moments later Josh Oak saved from Ben Brooks.
Alex Battle would see his goal bound shot palmed over the bar by Boyd for a corner on 10 minutes.
The home side’s Albie Hopkins free-kick on 16 minutes went just wide before they took the lead on 21 minutes in a goal mouth scramble. A shot by Brooks, Oak palmed the ball away on the goal line but an eagle eyed assistant deemed the ball had crossed the line.
But the Lambs were soon back on level terms, as Prynn set up full-back O’Connor on the corner of the penalty area to go past one defender and sit another one down before cutting in and shooting across Boyd for a well-taken equaliser.
The home side had a great chance to go ahead again with 10 minutes of the first half remaining but Brooks shot wide.
An even first half of chances and play with it all to play for in the second half.
The second period started similar to the first. Oak tipped over an effort on 46 minutes, Prynn then set up Battle around the penalty spot but he slipped in the heavy conditions and the chance was gone.
The 56th minute would see a turning point in the game. Iestyn Harris was adjudged to have fouled in the penalty area. Oak was having a good game and he would not be beaten as he went low to his left to deny Sam Hendy with his feet.
Tallan Burns replaced Battle just after the hour before Josh Grant would see his shot hit the woodwork. Josh Parry replaced the cautioned Callum Watson with 20 minutes remaining. Oak’s good goalkeeping continued around the 70th and 75th, pulling off two saves to deny the home side.
Josh Robins then replaced Adam McPherson with just over 10 minutes remaining as the Lambs defended. An almighty scramble in the Lambs’ goal would finally see the ball cleared after several attempts by the home side to regain the lead.
But it was the Lambs who broke the majority of the recorded 547 supporters when in the 82nd minute, Grant sent Parry down the left to cut in and send a low shot across Boyd to send the little contingent of Lambs Army into obvious raptures of delight.
The home side threw the kitchen sink to get back on level terms but it was the Lambs who finished the stronger, Burns would see an effort saved and a succession of corners for the Lambs in added time all came to nothing but would see them gain all three points and go up the table to 6th spot; just outside the play offs.
A hard-earned victory but fully deserved with Man of the Match Josh Oak outstanding.
l Forthcoming fixtures:
Another tough game this Saturday (January 14) as the Lambs take on title contenders AFC Totton at Langsford Park with a 3pm kick off.
l 200 Club Winners for December:
£200 – no 4, Pete Crockford; £100 – no 74, Mike White; £50 – no 23, Sally Waterworth.