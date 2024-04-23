WITH eight area fixtures lost since January due to waterlogging, it was quite a relief to be greeted by wall-to-wall sunshine at the scenic Flete Park venue on Saturday, where the racecourse was in pristine condition.
The car parks were packed and a total of 69 runners for the seven races gave racegoers plenty to enthuse about. The highlights were a treble for jockey Callum Pritchard and a training double for Danielle Kenealy.
Five-year-old Prophesea continued on his upward curve with a workmanlike performance in winning the 13-runner Bartons Solicitors Restricted. Sue Trump’s promising gelding gave his backers a scare as he fluffed the last but Pritchard’s mount produced a fine turn of foot to collar Fine Investment (Myles Osborne) in the shadow of the post. ‘He was a bit buzzy today and was trying to get away from me. He hit the last but quickened well,’ said the jockey.
All Night Parking has been knocking at the door all season and gained a deserved success under Callum Pritchard in the Luscombe May Maiden. Owned and trained by George Beilby, the six-year-old Sholokov gelding was given a copybook ride, finishing with a flourish to catch favourite Badbury Rings inside the last 100 yards.
The Mixed Open for the Lord Mildmay Cup saw veteran pointer The King’s Writ doing all the hard work out in front. Josh Newman’s mount had already given best however to the stout stayer From The Heart when he came down at the last.
From The Heart was also following up last year’s success in this Flete Park event. ‘This horse has some ability and appreciated the better ground,’ reported 23-year-old Callum Pritchard.
Skilful Lord took the Totnes and Bridgetown Co Grass Roots Conditions race under a patient ride from Rian Corcoran.
The Kenealy stable double was completed as Michael Sweetland’s Punches Cross was given a positive front-running Will Biddick ride to win the Full Circle Motors Area Conditions race run in memory of Elizabeth May. The winner’s only blemish was hitting the 11th fence, and he always looked like holding the late challenge of Joey Steel (Martin McIntyre).
Fifteen faced the starter in the three miles maiden race with Martin McIntyre gaining consolation as he drove the Myles Osborne-trained Top Man Tom home ahead of favourite Free The Lion (Jack Stenhouse). ‘I begged Myles to bring him here after his unlucky run at Cotley last week. He jumped well and settled nicely on the outside out of danger,’ said the Irish-born jockey.
The familiar Frost colours were seen to good effect in the eight-runner Hunt race when nine-year-old maiden Demothi drew away from Norman Abu and favourite Broadclyst in the closing stages.