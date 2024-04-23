Five-year-old Prophesea continued on his upward curve with a workmanlike performance in winning the 13-runner Bartons Solicitors Restricted. Sue Trump’s promising gelding gave his backers a scare as he fluffed the last but Pritchard’s mount produced a fine turn of foot to collar Fine Investment (Myles Osborne) in the shadow of the post. ‘He was a bit buzzy today and was trying to get away from me. He hit the last but quickened well,’ said the jockey.