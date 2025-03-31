HORRABRIDGE Primary schoolboy footballers have impressed in the regional championships - the highest level the teams has competed at.
Horrabridge Primary School headteacher and coach John Clarke said: “Very well done to our boys football team who have just returned from competing in the regional finals near Bristol this weekend.
“This is the first time a boys team from Horrabridge has competed at such a high level and they acquitted themselves superbly with three draws and only one defeat. Some great football against the best teams from the South and South West of England.
“All played with tremendous energy and commitment and should be extremely proud of representing our school at the highest level any of our boys' football teams has ever achieved.”
Horrabridge finished third in their group, missing out on the national finals. The team was Vincent, Callan, Jack, Kurtis, Robert, Kian and Owen, They reached the regional finals as Devon champions.