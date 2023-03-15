Tavistock Mens 1st X1 secured promotion into Piran 1 next season in emphatic style securing a big win over Caradon 2nds at Lux Park.
Slightly depleted with more injuries sustained over the past week, most notably striker Jimmy Berry with a broken thumb and Martin Walker with a hip injury, the team made the short trip over the Tamar knowing one point would be enough to fulfil their main target this season.
Tavistock incredibly opened the scoring within the first minute when from the very start of the game their midfield turned over the ball which allowed Mark Forshaw to deftly reverse flick the ball over the keeper to make it 1 nil to the visiting team.
Caradon responded and almost equalised immediately but for stout defending from Freddy Bott.
This then kick started Tavy to up their gears and play high pressing, high intensity hockey.
The second goal was a trademark Forshaw drag flick off an attacking short corner and he duly added his third a few minutes before the half time whistle.
Half time Caradon 0 Tavistock 3. The second half was pretty much one way traffic with wave after wave of attack from Tavistock. Ethan Kahts opened his account with an excellent reverse strike past the out stretched keeper to make it 4 nil.
Two more goals for Kahts and an unbelievable goal from Jonny Elliot took the score up to 7 nil before Caradon pulled a consolation back off a well worked short corner.
Dom Walker who was having a excellent game scored Tavistock’s 8th after a well worked move down the right flank allowed him to run off his marker and cooly slot in.
Elder sibling and captain Josh Walker scored his teams 9th due to sheer persistence and rifling in from the angle.
Jonny Elliot scored his second and Tavy’s 10th before both Forshaw and Kahts scored their final goal each to make it four a piece for them both and take the final result up to Caradon 1 Tavistock 12.
This was a really great display of high intensity hockey and one they will look to continue into Piran 1 nrxt season.
Everyone put a massive shift in all over the pitch. Most notably Louis Squire in defence who played his best game of the season and Dom Walker who majestically took a high aerial ball down on his reverse which was one of the highlights of the game.
This big win has more significantly increased their goal difference over Falmouth to 20 with two league games left. For his excellent goal scoring and general awesome play, man of the match went to Ethan Kahts. Donkey went to Andy Berry.
Tavistock are home next Saturday, March 25, at 1.30pm against Duchy 3rds.