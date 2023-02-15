Okehampton COLUMBINES................................................................................................................................................1
Devonport SERVICES........ ................................................................................................................................................3
Okehampton Columbines first team took on top of the league Devonport Services away on Saturday. Despite being down to the bare eleven players after several last minute injuries and illnesses they fought valiantly as a team to the final whistle.
Some excellent ball carrying by midfielders Ali Newton and Alice Luke and quick passes up to the forwards were unfortunate not to result in goals for the Okehampton ladies. Strong defensive short corner performances by Anna Speak, Rachel Adams, Nicola Bennie and Izzie Thomas along with countless outstanding saves from player of the match goal keeper Laura Bazeley kept Oke in the game with only one goal slipping in before half-time.
Unfortunately some skillful play by Devonport Services in open play resulted in the ball ended up in the Okehampton goal twice in quick succession in the second half.
Okehampton kept their heads up and fought back a goal before the final whistle when Kim Bland crossed a beautiful ball to Clodagh Tanner on the penalty spot and Hannah Whiteley slotted it in on the post making the final score Devonport Services 3 Okehampton 1. Next week Okehampton have a well earned break in fixtures before returning on February 25 to face ISCA 5th at home.
OKEHAMPTON LADIES II.......................................................................................................................................................1
PLYMOUTH UNIVERSITY.......................................................................................................................................................2
This much anticipated top of the table clash at Okehampton was always going to be fast paced and competitive.
Oke were leading Pym Uni by 1 league point at the top of the Petroc 2 table but the away team had a game in hand so both teams were hungry for the points.
Oke were a well prepared team and captain Rachael Luxton had an organised game plan. Oke piled on the pressure from the starting whistle with attackers Freya Mindova-sharp and Molly Bushin using their speed and skill to test the Plym Uni defence.
Plym University showed why they were near the top of the league table fighting back and forcing Oke midfielders Zara Priday, Sophie Luxton and player of the match Abi Cleave to work tirelessly channelling, tackling, and intercepting. Attacker Izzie Watt had a very strong game outplaying the Ply Uni defenders and was unlucky not to get her name on the score sheet.
Oke’s perseverance led to them being awarded a crucial penalty corner just before half time. The ball was injected by Jane Jones straight to Christine Wolmarans at the top of the circle. Christine struck the ball with such force that it went like a bullet into the back of the Plym Uni net to give Oke the lead.
The second half was swift end to end hockey. Amanda Sim at centre half controlled the Oke midfield while Joey Drake used the width of the pitch to attack up the left wing.
The Plym Uni attackers tested Oke full backs Carol Taylor and Sarah Bazeley and forced Oke keeper Carol Newman to dash off her line and defend high in the circle denying Plym Uni a goal and keeping her team ahead.
Oke were relieved to hear the final whistle and claim the points.
OKEHAMPTON LADIES III..................................................................................................................................................4
DEVONPORT SERVICES.........................................................................................................................................................1
Okehampton ladies III played Devonport Services III on Saturday.
An excellent start saw Viv Weatherington opening the scoring for Okehampton after forward Erica Skinner lifted a ball towards the goal with viv expertly getting her stick on it to see it home.
It wasn’t long before right half Sophie Tripp received an excellent cross from left half and player of the match, Sienna Watts and had a strong and successful strike on goal. Okehampton showed fine form, benefitting from recent excellent coaching, displaying intelligent passing, moving the ball quickly between players moving up as a team. Defenders Sandy Houston, on fine form with clearances, Debbie Pritchard and Lindsey Tawse had plenty to do intercepting balls and making Great tackles, showing fitness and skill. Team play saw another attack on goal with forward Alex Collins joining the scoring before half time.
Devonport Services came back strong after half time and playing the ball down their right had a scrabble with the ball in the D which unfortunately bounced off an Oke player into the goal taking the score to 3-1. Devonport continued to attack down their right and had a number of chances on goal, which keeper Lois Rowlands denied, before Oke got back into the game. Centre back Louise Weller, distributed the ball to the waiting halves and forwards again moving the ball into the attacking D. Trying a new penalty corner set up, Alex Collins injected the ball to Viv Weatheirngton at the top of the D. It was then slipped to Lizzie Rogers who whacked it into the goal. Final score a well deserved 4-1 win.
Next week Okehampton thirds play Plymouth Uni thirds in Plymouth.