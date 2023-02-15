Devonport Services came back strong after half time and playing the ball down their right had a scrabble with the ball in the D which unfortunately bounced off an Oke player into the goal taking the score to 3-1. Devonport continued to attack down their right and had a number of chances on goal, which keeper Lois Rowlands denied, before Oke got back into the game. Centre back Louise Weller, distributed the ball to the waiting halves and forwards again moving the ball into the attacking D. Trying a new penalty corner set up, Alex Collins injected the ball to Viv Weatheirngton at the top of the D. It was then slipped to Lizzie Rogers who whacked it into the goal. Final score a well deserved 4-1 win.