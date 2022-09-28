Belinda crowned Tavi club champion
There was ideal golfing weather for the two finalists in Tavistock Golf Club’s Penny Fox Ladies Club Championship. It was a hard-fought match between Nicky Gawman and Belinda McSherry, but Belinda took the honours on the 15th to become the 2022 Lady Club Champion.
There was good scoring in the Mixed Team Open. First with the excellent score of 92pts were Tavistock’s Mike Watkins, Sheila Scott Ian and Mel Jasinsky. Bovey Tracey/Wrangaton’s Simon Fisher, Melanie Winter, Helen Frankpitt and Mark Bolt took second place with 86 points. Taking third place was Tavistock’s Mike Apps, Alan Greening, Helen Heywood and Hilary Picton with 82pts.
There were 130 entrants in the popular President’s Day competition. David Ball took first place in Division One with 42, second was John Hirst on 40 and third Tom Dodd on 37. In Division Two, first was Steve Fowler with 44, second Viv Wilton with 37 and third Richard with 36.
Graham Raikes was first in Division Three with 38, second was Les Tocher with 37 on countback from Mike Huber.
Nicola Ormond was the winning lady with 38, second was Wendy George with 37 and third with 36 was Kerry Baker.
In the Greenkeeper’s Trophy stableford, first of the 87 entrants and winner of the Trophy was Lewis Reid with 42 points.
Second was Graham Horton with 40 on countback from Tom White. In fourth place came Alan Doidge on 39 on countback from Michael King and Monty Congdon.
In the John Morris Medal, Rob Lovell was the winner with nett 67 on countback from Mark Taylor, third Steve Andrews net 68 on countback from Nick Turner.
There was a good turnout for the Men’s Vets Ken Kendall Trophy. First in Division One and winner of the trophy was Rob Score with nett 72. Second was John Harding with nett 73 and third Graham Caines nett 74 on countback from Graham Norton.
Tony Russell was first in Division Two with nett 75, second Ian Osborne nett 77 on countback from Les Tocher.
The Ladies’ Goddard Smith Trophy was played in conjunction with the monthly stableford.
First in Division One and winner of the trophy was Lis Collier with 40 pts, ahead of second-placed Hilary Picton with 39 and Mel Jasinsky in third with 38.
Jean Thomas was first in Division Two with 37, second Helen Heywood on 36 and third with 34 points Sue Eastwood.
In the Chris Leach/Mollie Muirhead trophies, winner of the Chris Leach Trophy (for the best medal score overall) was Lis Collier with a nett 89.
Marian Stenhouse was winner of the Mollie Muirhead Trophy (best scratch score) with 102. The Ladies’ Foursomes Cup, an 18-hole medal with random partners drawn, was won by Anne Dawson and Jackie Sealey with nett 76.
Runners-up were Wendy George and Ginny Samborne with nett 77.
In the Roland Bailey Trophy Gareth and Wendy George were winners with 49 points. Runners-up were Michael Hearsum and Jean Thomas with 44 points.
