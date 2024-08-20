FA CUP PRELIMINARY ROUND
Ivybridge Town 0 Tavistock AFC 1
TAVISTOCK AFC came into the game after two defeats in the previous two, despite some positive performances in both matches, writes Luca Sperti.
Manager Stuart Henderson made three changes from Tuesday’s defeat at Falmouth, with Jacob Bowker and Charlie Elkington returning to the side in the place of Plymouth Argyle loanees Josh Bernard and Jack Matthews.
Luke Steer also came into the side, making his competitive debut for the club after arriving from Exeter University. The attacker replaced Ben Fowles, who dropped to the bench.
Featuring in Ivybridge Town’s strong side were former Lambs Owen Pritchard and Sean Thomson.
After Ivy had the first chance of the game, Tavi responded with a couple of their own from Ben Steer and Jacob Bowker.
It was certainly a cagey first 45, both sides looking to break each other down but not managing to get near the boxes for the most part.
Moving into the second half and it was more of the same from both sides. The very tight affair got a bit of action in the 54th minute when a flick-on by Liam Prynn caused a moment of panic before going out for a corner. Following a little collision, Lane received treatment.
In the 60th minute, the referee handed out the first yellow card of the afternoon with Rio Daly carded for a challenge in the middle of the park on Ed Harrison.
The substitutions began a few minutes later, Ivybridge making a double change and sending on Chris Wright and former Bovey Tracy man Ollie Aplin.
It was Henderson’s turn to utilise his bench in the 78th minute, Brooklyn Wilkins, Ben Fowles and young Victor Odiaka all entering the action and looking to make a difference.
Their task was to break the deadlock and after dangerous play, they did exactly that.
Odiaka added a bit of pace and trickery to the wing and in the 83rd minute he made it 1-0 to Tavistock. The ball was carried down the left wing by fullback Jack Endacott who laid the ball to Prynn, the striker took a few touches before finding Odiaka.
The 18-year-old winger took his time before smashing a shot, through bodies and past Gregory into the net. This was a first goal in senior football for Odiaka and what a time to get it, running off to celebrate and pointing his arms out in front of the camera afterwards, perhaps doing his best Jude Bellingham impression.
Tavistock remained compact and resolute defensively, holding on for a crucial win which now sees them enter the First Qualifying Round for the first time in four years. Ivybridge, meanwhile, can be proud of their first FA Cup run, going toe-to-toe with a higher-ranked team after beating St. Blazey a couple of weeks ago.