TAVISTOCK AFC welcomed Larkhall Athletic to Langsford Park on Saturday 24, with both teams looking to pick up their first points of the season, writes Luca Sperti.
Tavi boss Stuart Henderson made two changes from the FA Cup win over Ivybridge Town with Plymouth Argyle loanee Jack Matthews and midfielder Brooklyn Wilkins replacing Jacob Bowker and Ruben Kane.
The first chance went the way of the home side after a long ball picked out forward Luke Steer in the eighth minute. His fierce effort flew just wide of the far post.
Chances continued to come at both ends and it was Tavi who opened the scoring, courtesy of Jack Matthews. Ben Steer picked out the 18-year-old at a corner and he made no mistake in smashing his header into the roof-of-the-net, leaving Larkhall goalkeeper Adam Forster with no chance at all.
Not only was this Matthews’ first goal in senior football but it was also a first for the Lambs in league play this season.
Tavi captain Ed Harrison picked up the first yellow of the game, going into the referee’s book in the 32nd minute for throwing the ball into the air after a foul.
Not long after, it was 2-0 to the hosts and this one was finished by the most unlikely of scorers. Centre-back Charlie Elkington was on hand to convert a Liam Prynn cross in his 40th outing for his hometown club.
Henderson’s side weren’t about to rest on their laurels either, making it 3-0 before half-time. Luke Steer was the primary benefactor of a goal line scramble, firing into the roof of the net to extend the Tavistock lead.
The first bit of action in the second half saw Larkhall left-back Spencer Dymond-Hall booked for a dangerous tackle on Iestyn Harris down the Tavi right-flank- luckily the Tavi right-back was fine to continue though. Two minutes later and Tavi forward Liam Prynn was also carded for a foul on Larkhall defender Samuel Boulton.
Despite the one-sided scoreline, Larkhall had their chances either side of the break and they kept Aaron Dearing honest in the Tavi goal.
Not long after the hour mark, Henderson turned to the bench; Ben Fowles, Victor Odiaka and Josh Bernard all entering the fold to see out the result.
Ben Steer went close for the home side whilst Dearing was being made to work for his clean sheet, and neither team scored in the second 45.
Brooklyn Wilkins, formerly of Camelford, was named as the Man of the Match in this maiden victory for Tavistock in their league campaign.