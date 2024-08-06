TAVISTOCK Football Club’s first competitive game of the season saw them cross paths with Ilfracombe A.F.C.
Having been eliminated at this stage of the FA Cup last year, at the hands of Barnstaple Town, there was an added impetus to win this away game.
Stuart Henderson gave competitive debuts to Joe Alman, Tom Stone, Ruben Kane, Enrique Tiamuna and former Exmouth winger Ben Steer, in a much-changed Tavistock side from last season.
The on-rushing Aaron Dearing made a good save in the Tavi goal after 10 minutes, denying one of the better early chances.
Jacob Bowker fired an effort off of the outside of the post at the other end in the 21st minute, sending a warning to the Combe.
There were chances for both sides in the opening 45 minutes and both hit the woodwork, but neither were able to break the deadlock.
It took just 10 minutes of the second half for somebody to locate a breakthrough. The visitors took the lead with their first goal of the competitive season and who else to score it but talisman Liam Prynn. The goal came about after Bowker ran down the right wing and tried to square the ball to Enrique Tiamuna in the box.
However, after missing the former Oxford man, the ball fell nicely to Prynn in the box, who did what he does best and rolled the ball into the net to put the Lambs 1-0 up. The former Torquay man wheeled away to celebrate with the Tavi fans, who took the trip across Devon to support their beloved Lambs.
Two minutes later, the home side had a chance after a Jack Short shot deflected off a Tavi man. The Combe players looked towards the referee hoping for a penalty but the man in the middle was unmoved and the game carried on.
In the 59th minute, Ilfracombe picked up their second yellow card of the afternoon. Charlie Prentice was the man carded for a tug on Tavi skipper Ed Harrison. Five minutes later and the aforementioned Prentice was substituted for the home side being replaced by Jack Jenkins.
Bowker was involved in yet another chance for Tavistock and he hung up a cross impressively for Ben Steer, but his powerful header was saved excellently by Aplin.
With 20 minutes or so left on the clock, Tavi made it 2-0 and it was the skipper who provided it. Steer’s cross was only half-crossed and as the ball fell to Harrison, he took a single touch and then dispatched the second goal of the game with aplomb.
The Lambs now turn their attention to next Saturday and the start of the Southern League season, as they welcome Yate Town to Langsford Park. Ilfracombe will also be in league action, hosting Nailsea & Tickenham.
In this competition, Tavistock will now face Ivybridge Town in the Preliminary Round at Erme Valley on Saturday August 17.