OKEHAMPTON FC Ladies 3rd XI travelled to a sun-drenched Plymouth to face Ocean City 3rd XI.
Several absentees and players out of position made the task all the more difficult for the visitors and the 8-1 score doesn’t reflect their hard work and determination in this one.
Michelle Tucker saw a deflected shot hit the post on her debut after a marauding run whilst it was Liv Walker who did find the back of the net for Okey.
Her speed down the right wing caused plenty of problems and as well as delivering dangerous crosses, she was able to poke home a firm hit from Laura Venton across goal, at the far post.
Although the scoreline was disappointing, there were some good performances and Okehampton will have a chance to build on that in their next match at home against the University of Plymouth.