BUCKLAND Athletic’s campaign in the Western Football League began in emphatic style, beating Welton Rovers 8-0 at Homers Heath.
The following weekend they were then knocked out of the FA Cup by Wellington AFC and so will now be keen to bounce back on their return to league action.
Their opponents for tomorrow are Oldland Abbotonians, a side who have zero points to their name after two games, losing narrowly to Torpoint Athletic and Portishead Town.
Ivybridge Town were also beaten 2-0 and 1-0 to kickstart the new season, an FA Cup victory over St. Blazey last weekend serving as some much-needed positivity.
Clevedon Town FC await Wayne Gamble & Lance Bailey’s side on Saturday 10- they are currently 10th having won once and loss once.
Elsewhere, Newton Abbot Spurs will go on the road to Elburton Villa in the South West Peninsula League East Division.
Spurs’ campaign began with an emphatic 4-0 victory over local rivals Bovey Tracey at The Rec, Callum Noyce and Toby Pullman both notching a brace for Marc Revell’s side.
Talking of Bovey and they will be keen to deliver a better performance and result for their supporters when they visit Axminster Town.
Also winning 4-0 last weekend were Stoke & Torbay Police FC against Teignmouth, and next up for them are Okehampton Argyle, whose season began with a 1-1 draw. Teignmouth on the other hand will clash with Sidmouth Town away from home.
Lastly, Tavistock AFC will look to follow up FA Cup success over Ilfracombe Town with league success against Yate Town at home and Dartmouth AFC will kickstart their Devon Football League campaign at Longcross, versus Topsham Town.