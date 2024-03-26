Okehampton Argyle 3 Crediton United 1

The game was only 8 minutes old when Okehampton took the lead. A great ball down the right set Dan Koita free and he used his speed to take it forward and chip it over the onrushing Crediton keeper from 25 yards. On 25 minutes Crediton equalised with a good move down the left bursting through the Okey defence and crossing for Shay Corrick to tap home. Argyle regained the lead on 33 minutes with a good build up finding Josh Coles on the left. He played a great ball forward to release Dan Koita who cut in from the left and again chipped the ball over the Crediton keeper for a brilliant finish.