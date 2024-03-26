Okehampton Argyle 3 Crediton United 1
What a great local derby this was! It had everything including a really fierce hailstorm for the last ten minutes of the first half and the Premier League trophy being shown off in the Clubhouse to mark the fact that the Premier League Stadium Fund had provided 70% of the cost of Okehampton’s floodlights.
The football from both sides was of the highest quality and Okehampton put in a tremendous display against a side lying 2nd in the league and who had previously only lost three league games this season.
Argyle were without the services of mid-fielder Luke Alden who is probably out for the rest of the season as a result of a knee injury picked up the previous Saturday. They rearranged their team into a 4-2-2-2 formation with Jake Rowe and Alex Gray playing in a defensive midfield role and usual forwards Luke Mortimore and Charlie Harrod playing as attacking midfielders leaving only Dan Koita and Josh Coles up front.
The game was only 8 minutes old when Okehampton took the lead. A great ball down the right set Dan Koita free and he used his speed to take it forward and chip it over the onrushing Crediton keeper from 25 yards. On 25 minutes Crediton equalised with a good move down the left bursting through the Okey defence and crossing for Shay Corrick to tap home. Argyle regained the lead on 33 minutes with a good build up finding Josh Coles on the left. He played a great ball forward to release Dan Koita who cut in from the left and again chipped the ball over the Crediton keeper for a brilliant finish.
Argyle began well in the second half and went close in the first five.
With about 20 minutes left, Jamal Bokhammas was brought on in place of Dan Koita to strengthen the midfield, with Crediton pressing strongly for an equaliser. The game was settled on 80 minutes with a quick Okehampton counter attack. Charlie Harrod received the ball on the left and played a beautiful pass forward to Josh Coles who beat his man and blasted the ball home from the edge of the box. Argyle kept looking for another goal and were unlucky when Charlie Harrod beat two men into the box only to be brought - but the ref waved play on.
A great all round team performance and it would be unfair to pick a man of the match as everyone rose to the occasion.
Next Friday evening, 29th March, Okehampton are away to Torridgeside with a 3pm start and on Wednesday 3rd April, they are away to league leaders Ivybridge with a 7.30pm kick-off.