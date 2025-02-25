OKEHAMPTON Argyle’s trip to Axminster Town in the Walter C Parson SW Peninsula League fell foul of the weather on Saturday, February 22.
This was one of a few fixtures to be postponed over the weekend but some teams were still able to get out there and take the field.
Teignmouth AFC, Bishops Lydeard and Middlezoy Rovers may occupy 12th, 13th and 14th in the table but they all enjoyed the sweet taste of victory, two of these successes coming on the road.
Starting with Teignmouth and due to the issues with their ground, a home game against Torrington AFC was flipped but that didn’t disrupt their hunt for three points by any means. Impressive strikes from Jack Baxter and Harry Payne made the difference as they won 2-1, Jacob Mardling seeing red for Torrington in the first half and Bradley Williams netting their second-half goal.
Bishops Lydeard are level on points with Teignmouth due to a win of their own, although the latter side can boast five games in hand. The former headed to a Bridport FC side who could have moved up to fourth with a win, but it wasn’t to be.
Callum Chivers struck early for what turned out to be the only goal of the game, before going on to pick up a red card. Bridport duo James Cox and Solomon Padmore were also given their marching orders.
Middlezoy also pulled a surprise out of the bag by beating high-flyers Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police 2-0 at the Ethan Berry Pavilion, Daniel Male and Acey Mead with the goals.
The points were shared between Torridgeside AFC and Honiton Town in the only other game to go ahead.
Moving forward now and Argyle welcome Elburton Villa to Simmons Park on Friday night, for a 19:30 kick-off, before the visit Cullompton Rangers in the League Cup quarters on Tuesday, March 4.