FA CUP 1ST ROUND QUALIFYING
Tavistock AFC 0 Winchester City 1
WINCHESTER City made the long trip from Hampshire to face Tavistock AFC in the FA Cup on Saturday, August 31, writes Luca Sperti.
Tavi made two changes from the XI that beat Bideford in their latest outing, with defender Joe Alman and midfielder Brooklyn Wilkins returning to the side in place of Tom Stone and Ed Harrison, who both dropped to the bench.
With Harrison watching on from the sidelines, Liam Prynn wore the captains’ armband in his pace and he had the first chance of the game for the hosts. Joe Alman won the ball back from Winchester forward Tommy Wright and then picked out Jack Endacott. The fullback sent a looping ball up to Prynn who chested it down and smashed a half-volley just over Luke Cairney’s goal.
There were plenty of interceptions from both sides in the first half, regularly breaking up the play and denying any clear-cut chances.
When the breakthrough did arrive it was courtesy of the away team. Trevon Carborn sent in a cross from the right wing which was overhit, but eventually found its way to Ik Hill. The latter beat Iestyn Harris and found Luka Chalwell Chalwell in the area, who took one touch before smashing the ball in off of Ruben Kane and beyond Aaron Dearing.
Dearing was left with no chance and so Tavi now had to come from behind if they were to advance in the competition.
It could well have been 2-0 a few minutes before the break, Chalwell coming close but being denied by the ever-impressive Dearing in the Lambs’ goal.
Going in the other direction, Ben Steer broke from his own half into the Winchester penalty area and the Tavi players and fans were dismayed that they hadn’t received a penalty for the foul on the former Plymouth Argyle man. Josh McCormick brought him down and evaded any punishment, with Steer instead going into the referee’s book for his protestations.
In the second 45, it was Winchester’s turn to appeal for a penalty but the officials were unmoved when Carborn hit the deck in the 18-yard box.
Wright struck the crossbar for the away side as they went in search of a second whilst his goalkeeper Cairney was in fine form at the other end of the field.
1-0 was how it finished in Tavistock, with the Lambs having given it their all in an impressive cup run. They can now turn their attention to the FA Trophy as they will take on Larkhall Athletic at Langsford Park on Saturday September 7.