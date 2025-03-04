SOUTHERN LEAGUE SOUTH
Tavistock AFC 0 Malvern Town 2
TAVISTOCK AFC were left to rue their big, first-half chances as an inform Malvern Town side departed Langsford Park with all three points on Saturday, March 1, reports Luca Sperti.
The Lambs, unbeaten in three, came into the game against the Hillsiders making just the one change from the side which beat Willand a week prior. Plymouth Argyle loanee Harley Sneap returned to the side after his match-winner of the bench against Willand with the youngster coming in for Jack Winsor. Tallan Burns returned to the bench following suspension where he was joined by returning goalkeeper Jamie Dudley.
With the sun beaming down in Devonshire, this match started off slowly with very little chances in the first knockings of the encounter. Tavi had more of the ball at this stage but didn’t do a lot with it.
In the 24th minute a chance for the Lambs, saw a cross from Luke Mortimore parried by Josh Bishop with the young goalkeeper’s clearance picked up by winger Tom Symons. He smashed a shot, on the turn, towards goal, which was saved well by the recovering Bishop. A minute later, the hosts had a golden opportunity to take the lead. Neat interplay by Symons and Max Edgecombe, saw the Exeter loanee find the former, who backheeled the ball back to the young fullback.
Edgecombe sent in a sweet delivery across the floor from the left, which was inches away from being tapped home by Matty Andrew, who just missed the ball. Despite this, the ball fell to Mortimore at the near-post, who took a first-time shot from close range that flicked agonisingly past the far-post, with many in the crowd not believing it didn’t find the back of the net.
Captain Ed Harrison, Mortimore and talisman Liam Prynn continued to link up well and cause problems for the rest of the first half but Tavi were unable to find that breakthrough before the referee blew his whistle.
Malvern showed something else after the break, a couple of early opportunities forcing Aaron Dearing to emphasise his credentials as one of the best goalkeepers in the division once again.
Further Dearing heroics kept the game goalless whilst Prynn came close at the other end. With 70 minutes on the clock, the supporters were still awaiting the opener.
A notable substitution for Malvern saw them send on former Plymouth Argyle striker Ryan Brunt in the place of Sam Clark.
Shortly after this, they finally found a breakthrough. Harry Clark headed a corner towards the middle of the box and Jack Watts was on hand to meet it, converting from close range for his 18th goal of an incredible season.
One became two shortly after with Malvern scoring out of nothing. A clearance out of his hands by Bishop found Watts, who took a touch, before noticing Dearing of his line and gently lopping the ball over the shot-stopper. The goal was worth wrapping up any game and it was one the forward enjoyed himself, with the experienced frontman running to the corner flag to celebrate.
Stuart Henderson’s men were unable to find a respond in the late stages of the game and so fell to defeat at Langsford Park.
Next weekend, they head to seventh-placed Melksham Town before then hosting them just days later on the 12th. For Malvern, a home game against Falmouth Town comes next on Saturday 8.