The Lambs’ good form continues with this victory on the road that sees them retain the last of the play off positions as teams above and below faltered with only Bashley maintaining the challenge, writes Eric Pinch.
Josh Oak returned in goal with Dan Evans keeping his central defender’s position in place of the suspended Taylor Scarff.
There were some good chances for both sides during the first half to open the scoring but all to no avail.
Ed Harrison, for the Lambs, fired high and wide in the opening minutes with Harry Lucas, on seven minutes completely messing up his effort and a Jake Gosling strike after a period of pressure was easily dealt with by Oak.
The home side’s keeper Ben John then did well to prevent Harrison getting down low to his left to concede a corner.
The Farm came close to opening the scoring on 20 minutes, Gosling’s free-kick out wide fizzed across the area for Oak to get a touch. Warren Daw, for the Lambs, would see his effort saved and they were then very lucky as Evans’ back-pass to Oak was under-hit and gave chances for Ben Bament, Evander Grubb and Luco Ponsillo all in succession but some stout defending from Oak and Evans cleared off the line.
The Lambs finished the stronger at the end of the first half with Liam Prynn seeing two efforts go straight to the keeper on 37 and 45 minutes.
End-to-end action from both sides, both unfortunate not to go in with a goal or two at half-time.
Poncillo gets half a chance on the hour but his effort is blocked before the Lambs take the lead on 67 minutes with a well-taken goal, Brandon Purcell rolled the ball into the area for Prynn to set up Tallan Burns to create a bit of space to drill his effort inside the post.
It was not long before they doubled their score on 70 minutes. Harrison’s driven cross, low in the centre, was headed home at the near post to put the Lambs in the driving seat.
But it became a nervy last 10 minutes as the home side clawed a goal back when from a Grubb corner to the nears post Bament headed home despite the efforts of Oak to keep it out of the net.
The Lambs had a further chance to increase their lead on 85 minutes as Evans’s free-kick found sub Adam McPherson for his header saved by John.
The Lambs survived four minutes of added on time to record a fine victory that keeps their season bubbling along.
It is a tough run-in with 10 games remaining, including home and away to leaders Sholing and five more games against teams in the top eight of the table. It all looks exciting as the season draws to a close.
Forthcoming fixtures:
Saturday, March 4, home to Hamworthy with a 3pm KO.