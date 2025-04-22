Southern Football League South
Helston Athletic 2 Tavistock AFC 1
FIRST half goals from Jacob Smith and Liam Eddy kept Helston Athletic’s survival chances alive, sinking Tavistock AFC in the process, reports Luca Sperti.
Despite a late resurgence through a Liam Prynn strike, the 10 men of Tavi fell to a second defeat against this opponent this season.
Stuart Henderson’s Lambs came into the clash in Cornwall making three changes to his side which won 1-0 against Bemerton.
After impressing in an attacking position, young Ethan Wright came into the side at left-wing replacing Tom Symons, who dropped to the bench. Another change for the Lambs saw Joe Alman return to the centre of defence replacing Ruben Kane.
The final change saw Aaron Dearing return in between the sticks replacing Jamie Dudley, who dropped to the bench. Dudley was joined on the bench by the returning Tallan Burns and Luke Mortimore.
Helston took the lead through a corner with 30 or so minutes gone in the game. The Blues went ahead as Jacob Smith was on hand to convert a second ball, the university student tapping home for his seventh of the season.
As the Lambs looked to get back into the game, the home team added a second following a defence mix-up.
Dearing played the ball to Alman under pressure and the defenders’ first touch led him into trouble, with the defender losing the ball to Smith. The former Plymouth Parkway man pulled the ball back to Eddy, who rolled an effort towards the far-corner of the post.
It took until the 76th minute for Tavi to half the deficit on their travels, a poor header back by defender Dylan Mitchell allowing Liam Prynn to run through on goal. Unsurprisingly, he converted, making it 25 for the season.
Henderson’s men were unable to find that elusive equaliser though and so had to wait another couple of days before they could 100% guarantee their safety in the division.