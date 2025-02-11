SOUTHERN LEAGUE SOUTH
Didcot Town 2 Tavistock AFC 1
TAVISTOCK AFC manager Stuart Henderson made one enforced change to his side going into this encounter in Oxfordshire, with midfielder Ruben Kane out injured and the versatile Brooklyn Wilkins replacing him, reports Luca Sperti.
Moving into the game and the Lambs started brightly, winning a corner in the first minute, after good play down the right wing by former Plymouth Argyle Academy player Kieran Edworthy. The resulting corner missed everybody on the first way through and was flicked wide of the post by Edworthy at the second time of asking.
After back-and-forth spells with both sides pushing forward, Didcot won a penalty in the 28th minute after a terrific run by Dan Warre. The in-form winger took on two Tavistock players before making his way into the area and going down under contact and to make matters worse, a perplexed Harry Gardner was booked following the decision.
Didcot talisman Connor Barrett stepped up and smashed the spot-kick straight down the middle. Aaron Dearing’s impressive penalty-saving record came to an end with the goalkeeper diving to the left.
Not long after, Tallan Burns looked to have a tap-in only for Oxford loanee Harrison Mole to expertly flick the cross over his own crossbar to prevent the equaliser. The referee pointing for a goal-kick after this was one of the more baffling decisions you’ll see in the sport.
Despite it being an equal first 45 minutes and Tavistock fashioning some great chances, they went into the break a goal behind after the Barrett penalty.
Tavi picked up where they left off and started the second half strongly- a few chances involving the likes of Max Edgecombe, Plymouth Argyle youngster Harvey Sneap and the clinical Liam Prynn came to nothing.
At the other end, Dearing made some strong stops to keep the deficit at one but his resolve was eventually broken. A Barrett cross was met by the head of captain Adam Learoyd, the defender flicking the ball into the path of fullback Cameron McNeil. He headed over the Tavi goalkeeper from close range to make it two- not only was this his side’s second of the afternoon but also his second against the Lambs having netted in the reverse fixture.
Henderson’s men picked up two more yellow cards in the late knockings of the game, Edgecombe being booked for a challenge on Barrett whilst Burns was cautioned by the referee for over-zealous protestations. Tavi kept pushing in spite of the scoreline and after fashioning some late chances, they finally found a breakthrough.
Impressive forward play by Prynn saw him chase a long ball and win the ball off of Luke Carnell. The striker then slipped in Tyler Elliott who turned and calmly slotted the ball under Bedwell, for his second in as many games, since his return to the Lambs. A second goal of the fixture evaded Tavistock and so fell to defeat again in the Southern Football League, although it was a valiant performance with plenty of chances.
Coming up on the weekend, Diddy take a trip to Frome Town’s home of Badgers Hill to play Westbury United whilst the Lambs welcome Mousehole to Langsford Park, following on from a mid-week home clash against Bideford.