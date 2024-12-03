SOUTHERN LEAGUE SOUTH
Cinderford Town 2 Tavistock AFC 3
TAVISTOCK AFC came into this encounter against bottom-of-the-table Cinderford Town having made two changes from the XI which narrowly lost at Bashley in midweek, writes Luca Sperti.
Iestyn Harris returned to the side after unavailability, replacing Jacob Shore who dropped to the bench. The other change saw young Harry French make his first competitive start for the Lambs, with the 16-year-old replacing winger Luke Steer who was also amongst the substitutes.
The first chance of the encounter saw the Lambs take the lead and what a goal it was. In the 3rd minute, the Lambs broke away with forward Liam Prynn, who slipped the ball out wide to Ben Steer. The left-winger took his time before sending the ball across to French.
Tavi’s teen took his time before sitting down two Cinderford defenders and smashing a shot into the bottom right corner, past a helpless Joel Manning-Butler. The strike was the youngster’s third of the season and second in two games after a late strike at Bashley. It was another goal scored by the 16-year-old which portrayed real composure and excellent finishing.
Stuart Henderson’s men kept up this early pressure but the Town responded, forcing Aaron Dearing into a smart save with his feet as well as firing one off of the underside of the crossbar.
Chances came and went at both ends and shortly after the half-hour mark, there was an equaliser for the home side.
A freekick into the box eventually found the feet of left-winger Joseph Keeping. The winger took one touch before taking his time and smashing a shot into the far corner, which hit off of both posts before sailing into the net, for his third of the season.
Shortly before the break, the hosts picked up the first yellow card of the afternoon, Marley Thomas accepting his fate after a late challenge on Jacob Bowker near the corner flag
Before the second period started, Cinderford made a double substitution in defence with Lenny Johnson and Ismail Yakubu being replaced by Ty Lake and Alex Knight.
The first chance of the second half, saw the Lambs re-take the lead in the 51st minute. A great run down the right by French saw the winger take on Lake and beat him for pace before squaring the ball across the box to Prynn. His first effort was blocked but he responded first and laid it off to captain Ed Harrison who fired home.
Two minutes later, Harrison turned provider when the Lambs doubled their advantage. A chipped through ball set up Prynn who chested the ball down and flicked home his 15th of the season.
Tavistock could easily have made it four but the fifth and final goal instead came from Cinderford, pulling back a consolation at the death. Alex Bonthron converted but the Lambs held on for all three points, an important league victory for Henderson and co.
This victory sees Tavistock jump up to 15th in the table and they are next in action on Saturday as they welcome Bristol Manor Farm to Langsford Park. Cinderford remain bottom of the table after defeat with the Foresters next in action on Saturday, visiting Thatcham Town.