FA TROPHY SECOND QUALIFYING ROUND
Tavistock AFC 3 North Leigh FC 0
LIAM Prynn netted a hat-trick for Tavistock AFC as they booked their spot in the next round of the FA Trophy, writes Luca Sperti.
After a week's break, the Lambs came into the game against Oxfordshire-based North Leigh FC making five changes from the side which beat Larkhall Athletic in the previous round.
Ben Steer and Luke Steer returned to the attack, Ben Roberts made his debut in goal with the in-form shot-stopper Aaron Dearing unavailable, Iestyn Harris entered the XI and lastly, Sam Joce replaced Charlie Elkington, who was injured in the warmup.
Former Swindon winger Harvey Fox had the first chance of the game for the visitors in a sunny Tavistock, curling an effort just high and wide of Roberts’ goal.
Sam Joce had Tavi’s first shot, unleashing a powerful shot after 22 minutes that deflected out for a corner with the set-piece coming to nothing.
Minutes later, Ben Steer was left perplexed when the onrushing North Leigh keeper collided with him and neither a penalty nor a corner was given, with the referee instead pointing for a goal-kick.
The Lambs were eventually able to make their dominance count, taking the lead before the break. A through ball by Tallan Burns found Luke Steer down the right wing who took a touch, before sliding a perfect ball across the box toward Liam Prynn. The former Torquay striker gently rolled the ball into the bottom left corner for his third goal of the season and third in cup competitions.
After a couple of scares at the other end, Tavi found a second in the late stages of the first half and it was that man again.
A ball lifted from defence was controlled expertly by Prynn, who took his time before finding Luke Steer, in the centre of the box. The forward took the ball past two and smashed a shot which deflected off of a North Leigh centre-back into the path of Prynn. He was more than happy to roll home again and complete his brace.
There were a number of great chances for the hosts to add to their lead and the best went the way of Prynn. After an air shot, he was tripped by visiting defender Noah Parsons and this time around, the man in the middle did not hesitate to point to the spot.
Captain on the day Prynn hammered home from 12 yards out, making it a hat-trick for him and five for the season.
North Leigh kept pushing for a route back into the game but to no avail and so the scoreboard read 3-0 when the final whistle went. Tavi progress to the third qualifying round of the competition, where they’ll play Horndean FC, courtesy of Prynn’s goal-scoring nous.