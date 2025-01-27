SOUTHERN LEAGUE SOUTH
Shaftesbury FC 0 Tavistock AFC 0
TAVISTOCK AFC came into this encounter with Shaftesbury bolstered by the return to the starting XI of captain Ed Harrison and talisman Liam Prynn, both of whom were only fit enough for the bench last weekend, reports Luca Sperti.
An early Shaftesbury corner delivered by Gabriel Rogers ended up in the back of the net but their celebrations were short-lived with Lambs goalkeeper Aaron Dearing being fouled in the process.
The first half-chance at the other end saw Exeter loanee Max Edgecombe send in a cross only for it be missed by everyone- Shane Murphy in the Rockies goal eventually caught it.
Rogers continued to threaten for the home side, working well with the likes of Leighton Thomas and Liam Farrugia, only to be met by resolute defensive action from Dearing and young centre-half Joe Alman.
In the 22nd minute, Shaftesbury had the ball in the back of the net yet again from a corner. Rogers found the head of Cam Beard, whose header was parried by Dearing into the path of Ronan Moore, who tapped home from close range. Unfortunately for them, the fullback was in an offside position and the linesman raised his flag against the number 18.
Two of Tavi’s best chances in the first 45 came back-to-back, captain Harrison opening up his body well before smashing a shot that was crucially headed over by the other man with an armband Jack Wright. The resulting corner fell to Prynn whose fierce effort was saved expertly by the feet of Murphy.
Former Bemerton Heath man Thomas was unable to continue having picked up an earlier knock, the home team being forced into a 33rd-minute substitution.
Both goalkeepers continued to play key roles in the match, Murphy putting his body on the line to deny Prynn from a 1-on-1 whilst Dearing kept out former Portsmouth and Ipswich Town striker Brett Pitman as well as making a miraculous fingertip save from a beautiful Rogers strike. As a result, the game remained goalless at the break.
The first action of the second half saw the Lambs make their first substitution of the afternoon, captain Harrison unable to continue and Tallan Burns replacing the number eight in midfield. It didn’t take long for Stuart Henderson to turn to his bench once again, Jacob Bowker replacing Wilkins down the right flank.
Dearing picked up where he left off with the heroics, making another excellent save against Gabby Rogers in the 57th minute. It was a save from out of this world and one that wouldn’t be out of place in the Premier League.
Former Plymouth Argyle youngster Finley Wilkes was the third player sent on by Henderson with 15 minutes remaining but that wasn’t the end of it.
A late challenge by Burbidge on Wright went unnoticed, with the Lambs defender in significant pain following the challenge. He requires significant treatment and was eventually stretchered off and sent to hospital- the club later confirmed that Wright was referred to a fracture clinic with more information to come soon. Assistant manager Darren Sprong replaced the youngster.
Dearing made two or three more saves to cling on to that clean sheet and secure an important point for his team, particularly in the circumstances, but they’re unable to make ground on those outside of the relegation zone.