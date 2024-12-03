BERE Alston United 1st XI fell to defeat in a hugely important Devon Football League fixture on Saturday, November 30.
A trip to fellow strugglers North Molton Sports Club combined with the clash between Plymstock United and Ipplepen Athletic, both of whom are in a similar position, served as a beacon of hope for Bere Alston.
Plymstock beating Ipplepen 3-1 and North Molton surging to a 7-1 thrashing over Bere Alston cuts the bottom two further adrift at the foot of the table with 14 games played thus far.
Jak Plummer was on target for the away team in North Molton but the hosts were spurred on by a hat-trick from Joe Southcott, a brace for Michael Hatcher and singles courtesy of Daniel Anjos and James Giffard.
This makes it three defeats on the spin for Bere Alston with a postponed game away at Budleigh Salterton in there as well. Only Ipplepen are below them in the standings and so a turnaround is needed sooner rather than later if they are to survive in the Devon Football League.
A visit to Topsham Town awaits this weekend on Saturday 7 and given their record of seven wins, four draws and four defeats, it promises to be another difficult task up against fifth place.
Next up for North Molton meanwhile is a clash with Budleigh Salterton and there is just a single point and a single place between the two, making it monumental for both of them, as well as Bere Alston and Ipplepen who will have hopes of closing the gap on those above them.
Talking of Ipplepen and they host Plymouth Marjon next, the third-placed team with nine wins from 12 in their impressive campaign.