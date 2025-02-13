PLYMOUTH Argyle’s ‘Great Escape’ is gathering momentum after a thumping 5-1 victory over Millwall hauled them off the foot of the Sky Bet Championship.
Just days after shocking the footballing world by dumping Liverpool out of the Emirates FA Cup, Miron Muslic’s side produced another impressive performance at Home Park to sink the visiting Londoners.
The Pilgrims were handed the perfect start as Joe Bryan netted an own goal inside six minutes, only for the in-form Ryan Hardie to double their tally just moments later from the penalty spot.
Mustapha Bundu and Hardie extended that lead to 4-0 just before the hour mark, only for the visitors to land a consolation with ten minutes remaining when Bryan slotted in at the far post.
Argyle, though, were far from finished, putting the seal on a polished performance when on-loan defender Nikola Katic prodded home his first goal for the club late on.
Argyle’s victory not only saw them leapfrog Luton at the bottom of the standings, but has put them within a point of Derby County, who occupy the last position outside of the drop zone.
Naturally, Muslic - who has seen his side win their last three games - was delighted with the performance come the final whistle.
“It’s a signal for us, it’s a signal also for the rest that we are alive and we are ready to pick up this fight,” said Muslic. “I knew it was going to be very difficult for us because everything was so emotional on Sunday.
“It’s never easy finding the right balance, putting the lads buy also us as staff again on the ground, on one side to enjoy this great achievement, a historical moment for us, but also on the other side not to forget the daily bread is the competition and we have to collect points and we have to win games. That’s why I’m very pleased and actually very proud of the performance.
“We have managed to have three consecutive wins in a row now, we managed to win this massive game. It’s not about frustration. I’m very satisfied and it’s another step forward.”