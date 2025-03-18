BERE Alston United were beaten in the Devon Football League once again this weekend as their hopes of survival continue to dwindle.
Budleigh Salterton was the destination on Saturday, March 15 and a goal in each half from the hosts decided this latest fixture.
Oliver Patridge and Charlie Skinner scored the goals for Budleigh who move ahead of Thorverton and into 10th thanks to this win, Thorverton having lost 2-0 to high-flyers Appledore.
Whilst Budleigh push forward, Bere Alston remain in 15th with only Ipplepen Athletic below them in the standings- Ipplepen had no game this weekend.
Bere Alston, on 13 points, have North Molton Sports Club as the closest team in their sights with 16 points, the pair both having played 21 games to date.
Talking of North Molton and they lost 2-1 away at second-placed Plymouth Marjon. Other DFL results saw leaders Alphington beat Dartmouth AFC 4-1, Newtown edge out Elmore, University of Exeter put four past Beer Albion and Ottery St. Mary & Plymstock United share the points after a 2-2 draw.
Looking ahead now and it doesn’t get any easier for Bere Alston as they prepare to visit Alphington, whose record 18 wins, three draws and two defeats is mightily impressive. They are the team to beat currently although the Exeter Uni side are only four points behind and have two games in hand to cash in on.
Elsewhere, Dartmouth and Plymouth Marjon cross paths whilst fellow strugglers Ipplepen host the aforementioned Exeter Uni.
Beyond this weekend, Bere Alston will end March and begin April on familiar territory with three consecutive home games. Ottery (7th) visit first on March 29, then Elmore (9th) and Appledore (5th) come to town on April 5 and 12 respectively.