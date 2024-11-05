SOUTHERN LEAGUE SOUTH DIVISION
Tavistock AFC 3 Didcot Town 3
GOALKEEPER Aaron Dearing returning to the XI was the only change for Tavistock AFC from the side that won away at Mousehole, writes Luca Sperti.
The first chance of the game at Langsford Park went the way of the home team with Luke Steer sliding in Liam Prynn but the Tavi striker’s effort was well saved by Leigh Bedwell in the Didcot net.
Tavistock were able to keep the ball alive though and after further efforts on goal from Ben Steer and Prynn again, Luke Steer had the easiest of tap-ins to finish the move that he started. This early strike takes his tally to five for the season.
As the half-hour mark approached, Didcot hit back with an equaliser courtesy of Connor Barrett. The winger ventured inside and let off a rocket of an effort, leaving Dearing with no chance.
Ben Steer joined his namesake Luke on the scoresheet in the first half following a defensive mishap. Luke Carnell and his goalkeeper got their wires crossed, leaving Steer all the time in the world to find the empty net and he obliged.
This back-and-forth encounter still had plenty more twists and turns though with Diddy left-back Cameron McNeil stabbing home the fourth goal of the game before the break.
Ruben Kane was given the first yellow card for the Lambs after the goal for some choice words towards the referee about the freekick decision.
The Railwaymen were denied the lead by the offside flag and there was time for one more goal in the first 45, but at the other end.
In the second minute of stoppage time, the Lambs won a penalty after the lively B Steer was brought down. Number nine Prynn stepped up and smashed the spot-kick into the bottom right corner with the keeper diving the right way but still unable to reach it. A 13th of the season for Prynn!
After a quieter spell in the game, the away side equalised for a third and final time in the 70th minute. A hopeful, long through ball was missed by Charlie Elkington and capitalised on by the in-form Barrett who calmly completed his brace.
Both managers turned to their benches and with the game destined to end honours even, Dearing was called into action in added time. An incredible double save helped keep the game at 3-3 and that remained the score when the referee blew his whistle for the last time.
The draw sees the Lambs move up to 13th and Didcot drop down to 12th in the table. Tavistock will be at home in the league once again on Saturday 9, hosting Willand Rovers.