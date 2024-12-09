FA VASE THIRD ROUND PROPER
Portishead Town 6 Okehampton Argyle 1
HAVING been forced to make the trip up the M5 to Bristol, in an area with a red weather warning, Okehampton Argyle and about 20 supporters met high-flying Portishead Town on their all-weather pitch last Saturday, hoping to progress to the last 32 teams in the FA Vase, writes Charlie Bond.
Okehampton were the only team from Devon and Cornwall to play last Saturday on a day when high winds affected the game but it has to be said that Portishead handled the conditions better.
Argyle’s long injury list was lengthened for this match with Dominic Harnell and Owen Pickard unable to play, but even with a full squad, Okehampton would have struggled to get a result against the in-form Western League outfit. With little other football on in Bristol last Saturday, Portishead had a good crowd of 299.
Argyle started off well and looked promising but on seven minutes, Portishead scored from their first attack with a great finish from the left side after poor defending by the Okes.
Eleven minutes later, a good move by the home side saw them go two up with a great finish from their striker. However, Okehampton didn’t give up and came back at Portishead, Dan Koita bursting past his defender on 25 minutes before firing home and halving the deficit.
At this stage, there were high hopes of a comeback, only for these to disappear five minutes before the interval when a free kick from the right saw the Argyle defence static, as Portishead powered home a headed finish.
Ten minutes into the second half, Argyle’s hopes were further scuppered when Steve Goss was given a red card after a tangle with a home player, the linesman seemingly missing the shoulder to the chin that Goss received to kickstart the incident.
This put Argyle under tremendous pressure as the home side launched attack after attack and Jack Arthur in the Okey goal performed heroics with a whole string of top-class saves. But with ten minutes left, he could do nothing as the home side used the extra man to advantage and fired home their fourth. Argyle were now really up against it and Portishead added a fifth five minutes later and another just before the final whistle.
This was a game played in very tough conditions against a well-drilled side who deserved the win.
Despite the score, keeper Jack Arthur was the Oke Man of the Match, with Luke Mortimore and Dan Koita the best of the outfield players. Congratulations also to the supporters for travelling in difficult conditions.
Next Saturday, Okehampton are away to Teignmouth in the Walter C Parson League Cup with a 2.30 pm kick-off.