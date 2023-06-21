In the delayed main final of the Tavistock Squash Championship 2022 Steve Mooney took on Will Westlake, writes Simon Powell.
This is the club’s main annual non handicapped tournament which had not been played since 2019 due to Covid.
This proved an entertaining game with both players giving it everything, resulting in some great squash.
Things started fairly evenly, but Steve managed to pull ahead and take the first game 15-8.
The second game proved much closer with Will playing some great shots and his movement around the court put extra pressure on Steve, but Steve managed to hold on to take the game 15-13.
In the third game, Will made a few unforced errors early on to give Steve a healthy lead, which proved too much to come back from and Steve took the game 15-7 and the match 3-0.
This was a closer match than the score might suggest, but Steve managed to keep things tighter than Will and this proved the difference on the night.
