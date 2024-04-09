A talented sportsman from Teignmouth made his England rugby debut last weekend in the U19s Six Nations opening match against France.
Ben Coen played for 25 minutes at Fly Half and scored a conversion in the game, which took place at Castle Park in Doncaster on March 30.
The final result of the match was England 21 France 24.
The England Rugby U19 Men’s side gives players the chance to develop their skills and get valuable experience playing at international level. Many players go on to represent their country at senior level.
Coen represents Exeter Chiefs and plays for Exeter University’s 1st XV.
A keen sportsman, Coen also plays cricket. A spokesperson from Shaldon and Teignmouth Cricket Club said: ‘It’s a massive achievement to represent your country and everyone at the club is very proud of you. It’s an amazing step and we can’t wait to follow and support your journey.’