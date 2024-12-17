THE final two fixtures of the Lydford Darts League were played for 2025 and both provided hugely fascinating results.
Blacksmith Arms and Bratton Clovelly shared the points after a 5-5 draw, a first draw of the campaign for the former and the second for the latter.
Tom Hughes was the standout for Bratton Clovelly, providing a very impressive highest checkout of 104.
With White Hart vs Fox A being postponed, Tossers taking on Fox B was the only other game and Fox B prevailed, winning 6-4.
They continue their marvellous run at the top of the tree as a result, with five wins from five and a points tally of 37.
Next comes Bratton Clovelly on 29 points and then Blacksmith Arms complete the podium for now with 24 points to their name.
Copper Penny and Tossers are joint on 23 points, ahead of White Hart (19pts) and Fox A (14pts).
Play resumes on Friday, January 10.