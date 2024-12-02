RICHARD Toop and Nick Cole starred in Blacksmith Arms’ Lydford Darts Knockout Cup semi-final turnaround.
A highest checkout of 109 was the highlight from Richard whilst Nick notched a 170 to help them overturn a deficit from the first-leg against White Hart.
Winning 6-4 on the day took them through to the final with an extremely narrow 10-9 aggregate victory, having fallen to a 5-4 defeat in the first leg, whilst the other semi-final told a very different story.
Fox B’s second whitewash win over Fox A took them to a 10-0 romping in the rival clash and giving them all the momentum for the upcoming final.
They also lead the way in the league standings after seven weeks of action, boasting a spotless 4-0-0 record, so it promises to be a tall task for Blacksmith Arms when they cross paths at the final hurdle.