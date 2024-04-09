DARTMOUTH Gig Regatta generated some excellent results for Dartmouth Gig Rowing Club at the end of March.
Eleven clubs came to the event.
It was the Ladies B crews that kicked off the regatta. All boats competed in the race so steady nerves were needed by the coxes on a congested line. Amazon, the flagship of Caradon, streaked ahead but they were not actually competing so victory went to Teign.
The next race, the Ladies A, was a genuine contest with Caradon again giving a masterful demonstration of skill and power, manoeuvring from a very difficult start to a decisive victory. At this point, it seemed Caradon would win the event as they always have in the past.
The narrative began to turn in the men’s B race with Dart taking the victory as Caradon were disqualified for crew issues. From this point on the maroon of Dart was more or less the colour.