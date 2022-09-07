Curtains close on Cotehele Quay
THE MAIN season of racing for the Ladies of Cotehele Quay Gig Club has come to a close.
Two crews from the Cotehele club entered the Newquay County Championships, organised by Newquay Rowing Club, over the first weekend of September.
The ‘Ladies B’ crew put in a sterling effort on Day One, competing in Rounds One and Two.
This crew consisted of some novice members getting their first taste of a major event and has definitely lit the fire for them to continue.
‘Ladies A’ had a successful campaign with a second place in the first round taking them straight through to the quarter-finals on Sunday.
They continued their success in the quarter final with a third-place finish, securing a spot in the semi-finals.
The crew were thrilled to get through to the semi-finals and justifies the training that has been put in over the year.
Thanks were expressed to everyone that came down during the weekend to support and cheer the crews on.
Thanks also to Dave Bolton, Cotehele’s gig captain, for towing Zeus and the oars back and forth and, last but not least, thanks to the coxes Sam and Karen for their dedication and commitment over the summer.
