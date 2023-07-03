A CRICKET match had to be halted after the pitch was invaded by horses.
Three horses broke through wire fencing to force Ide Cricket Club’s home game against the Newton St Cyres based Beer Engine team be stopped as they ran across the ground.
The animals twice broke free but were eventually guided back to their own neighbouring field.
The game was eventually able to continue on Friday night (June 30) with the hosts victorious.
One Ide player said: "This was certainly a different sort of pitch invasion compared with what happened at the Lords' Ashes test last week."