Cotehele’s Tamar Challenge proves a hit
Sunday 30th October 2022 10:30 pm
Cotehele Quay Gig Club’s Tamar Challenge 2022 proved a huge success with more than 20 clubs completing a nine-mile race along the River Tamar.
Well done to everyone who competed in the pursuit race from Saltash to Cotehele. Special congratulations go to Cotehele Quay’s own Ladies’ Supervets squad who were first across the line for the second year running; and also to Lyme Regis Men’s A who were the fastest crew of the day.
Thanks were expressed to all the club committee and members, their friends and family who helped prepare food, set up on the day and helped ensure everything ran as smoothly as possible.
Bring on 2023!
