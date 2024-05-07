The champs started strong for the Cotehele Quay ladies’ super vets (LSV) and ladies’ vets (LV) with their long race, the St Agnes race, seeing them come back home in 11th and 18th places respectively. Sadly, the ladies’ vets were one of five crews that were disqualified due to a collision on the start line. The ladies’ super vets then raced again for the Nut Rock race and crossed the line in ninth, landing them in the A Heat for the final on Saturday. The final Nut Rock race saw them come in 12th, which was a proud position finish for the dedicated crew.