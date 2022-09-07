Celebration time as the curtain comes down on the club season
Clockwise from top left, Up-and-coming junior boys Jamie and Henry with head coach James Lake, ribbon awards for the club’s younger members, and new club captains, JJ Lake and Elsie Maguire, with head coach James Lake
THE ACHIEVEMENTS of the 2021/22 season were celebrated by Tavistock Swimming Club members, parents, committee members and coaches at their annual presentation evening last week at Lamerton Village Hall.
Not held for three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it was fantastic to see members of the club together socially once more and to be able to share in the achievements of all ages and from all squads. The evening began with a minute’s silence to reflect on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
The first Long Distance Club Championships since before the Covid pandemic were held at their home pool, Meadowlands in May. All club members were invited to take part and points were awarded and totalled based on finishing places to determine age group winners.
Trophies were presented to: girls 10/U Arabella Boxall-Leggett; boys 10/U Jamie Dixon; girls 12/U Tilly Paynter; boys 12/U Callum Davies; girls 14/U Miley Lake; boys 14/U Herbie Higham; girls 16/U Erika Buckley; boys 16/U Samuel Rice; girls 17/O Hannah Walker; boys 17/O Callum Burden; 400m freestyle cup – girls Samantha Lake; boys JJ Lake.
Younger members of the club took part in a time trial earlier this month in their first Sunday Club training session of the season and ribbons were awarded by head coach James Lake. This was a great way to kick start the season for those young members who may not have any recorded times previously.
Other trophy winners chosen and awarded by James and his team: Best Newcomer, Tilly Paynter; Best Junior Club Swimmer, Arabella Boxall-Leggett; Best Senior Club Swimmer, Anja Janjanin; Most Improved Junior Girl, Mary Brogden; Most Improved Junior Boy, Euan James; Most Improved Senior Girl, Holly Cloke and Nell Maguire; Most Improved Senior Boy, Rory Cox; Best Junior Girl, Lamorna Cox; Best Junior Boy, Jamie Dixon and Henry Paynter; Best Open Water Swimmer, Samantha Lake; Best in Training, Miri Crossey; Best Squad Swimmer, Miley Lake; Best Overall Swimmer, Elsie Maguire; Most Worthy Swimmer, Hannah Walker; Masters Swimmer, Erika Buckley. Swimmers own choice, girls Hannah Walker; boys Samuel Rice.
The coaches’ own choice trophy was awarded to Isla Garrett.
A new trophy this year presented by chair Caroline Furze was a recognition award to a parent/carer who supports both swimmer and the club and was awarded to Lindi McKechnie.
2022 saw four of the club’s young members achieve regional qualifying times for the first time and they were presented with the now traditional ‘Regional Qualifier’ hoodies.
Well done to up and coming competitive swimmers Nell Maguire, Elsie Maguire, Miley Lake and Herbie Higham.
New club captains for the year were also announced – Elsie Maguire and JJ Lake. Each were presented with their new club T-shirt to wear in their role in supporting the club and younger swimmers.
The final presentation of the evening was a special commemorative award presented to James Lake to mark 10 years as head coach of Tavistock SC.
James started swimming with the club as a 10 year old himself when it first started up in the newly built Meadowlands Pool so he has a long history with the club and all are hoping for many more years to come.
The TSC committee and coaches would like to say well done to all the swimmers on their achievements last season, however big or small, whether it was taking the plunge and competing for the first time in the club championships or excelling and progressing to county and regional level. Looking forward to the coming season and celebrating again next year.
