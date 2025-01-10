Buckland Monachorum Cricket Club welcomes returning players, strengthens the first team and expands with a second weekend team.
In the run up the start of the 2025 season the club is thrilled to announce the return of former players Dan Rogers, Adam Talbott along with former academy players Harry Tredwin, Toby Mcluskie and former club stalwart Tom Scott. Their return not only strengthens the first team squad but has also allowed the club to add a second team marking an exciting new chapter.
Adam Talbott rejoins as first team captain, having had spells at both Cornwood and Plymouth in recent years. He said: “This club has always held a special place in my heart. I started here when I was just eight years old and was involved in the first ever competitive youth team”.
Adam, 23, added: “The club has enjoyed much success in past, it’s such a friendly club to be around and I’ve always had lots of fun here. I will continue to promote that mantra in the first team but I also want to help elevate it to where it belongs.”
Dan Rogers will become deputy director of cricket. He said: “The club has some exciting new plans for the future, I want to be a part of that.
“When the acting chair told me that we had planning permission for a non-turf cricket pitch and the executive had plans to improve ground conditions, training facilities and the youth set up, I jumped at this exciting role.”
Acting chair Kev Osborne said: “Several returning players spent their youth here, I see it as them coming home. Their return has created a buzz because the ambitious plans don’t look quite so far away. He added: “Their return has enabled the club to establish a second weekend team for the first time in its 44-year history. We are very excited about this prospect but know it is going to be hard work. Where we are today has only been made possible because of a new pavilion, improved grounds maintenance equipment, a thriving lady’s squad, and a growing youth set up. Together this all means that the executive feels able to provide more opportunities for aspiring cricketers to join our ranks”.
He thanked Devon Cricket Board Trust, Cornwall Cricket Board, West Devon Borough Council, The Trustees,, the community and volunteers