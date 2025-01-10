Acting chair Kev Osborne said: “Several returning players spent their youth here, I see it as them coming home. Their return has created a buzz because the ambitious plans don’t look quite so far away. He added: “Their return has enabled the club to establish a second weekend team for the first time in its 44-year history. We are very excited about this prospect but know it is going to be hard work. Where we are today has only been made possible because of a new pavilion, improved grounds maintenance equipment, a thriving lady’s squad, and a growing youth set up. Together this all means that the executive feels able to provide more opportunities for aspiring cricketers to join our ranks”.