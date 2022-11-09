Tavi bowlers celebrate season’s end
Tavistock Bowling Club held their annual dinner and presentation evening at the Tavistock Golf Club on Friday.
They were served an excellent meal, a compliment to the chefs of the club. The trophies were presented by the club chair Sue Silcox, ably supported by the men’s captain Tony Smith and the club competition organiser, Ian Tiley.
Several winners and runners up were unable to attend because of illness and absence on holiday.
It was a very enjoyable evening and the venue was ideal for the event.
The winners were:
Men’s Championship: winner – Mike Allen; runner-up – Tony Boxall.
Men’s Handicap: winner – Howard Dare; runner-up – John Carr.
Men’s Two-Wood: winner – Mike Allen; runner-up – John Carr.
Muzzlewhite Trophy: winner – Greg Allott; runner-up – Howard Dare.
Kerswill Cup: winner – Howard Dare; runner-up – Tony Smith.
Ladies’ Handicap: winner – Sylvia Mcintosh; runner-up – Pauline Anstead.
Jackie Fenner Trophy: winner – Sylvia Mcintosh; runner-up – Jo Albon.
Brian Parker Cup: winner – Howard Dare; runner-up – Geoff Carter.
Men’s Pairs: winners – Howard Dare and Ian Tiley; runners-up – John Carr and Garth Sanders.
Mixed Pairs: winners – John Carr and Brenda Carter; runners-up – Val Blair and Howard Dare.
Mixed Triples: winners – Mike Allen, Val Blair and Charles Herbert; runners-up – John Carr, Ray Fielding and Alison Hammond.
