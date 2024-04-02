The other two games played in the Premier Division were in the Belli Cup, where Newton Abbot 66 progressed to the semi-final with a 4-2 win at East Allington United. Aiden Corcoran and Daniel Joyce scored for the South Hams outfit but 66, who are also in the quarter-finals of the Herald Cup, continued their cup form with goals from Tom Lowe, Joe Clarke Farley, Jacon Cockram and Carl Foskett.