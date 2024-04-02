WITH almost a full program of fixtures for the first time in many weeks, the South Devon Football League returned to the business end of the season, writes Alastair Muirden.
In the Premier League, Kingsteignton Athletic had a 4-0 victory at Buckfastleigh Rangers and are now just two points behind Morley Rangers with a game in hand. Tom Reeves and Luke Manuell were on target for the Rams.
The other two games played in the Premier Division were in the Belli Cup, where Newton Abbot 66 progressed to the semi-final with a 4-2 win at East Allington United. Aiden Corcoran and Daniel Joyce scored for the South Hams outfit but 66, who are also in the quarter-finals of the Herald Cup, continued their cup form with goals from Tom Lowe, Joe Clarke Farley, Jacon Cockram and Carl Foskett.
Division One has proved to be as exciting and competitive as everybody thought at the start of the season and there are still five teams in the mix and no runaway leaders as some thought.
Ivybridge Town have been knocked off top spot; a 3-2 defeat at Buckland Athletic let Paignton Saints move into pole position, albeit on goal difference. The Ivies scored through Daniel Hodgson and Matt Hill but they were sent back down the A38 empty-handed following strikes from Lee Gromshaw, Gordon Stevenson and Luca Staniforth.
Newton Abbot Spurs are still in the mix. Just nine points off the top with three games in hand, they ran out 7-1 victors over bottom club Buckfastleigh Rangers Reserves.
The big game at the bottom of the table went the way of Upton Athletic, who beat Harbertonford by a single goal on the slope at Stepps Cross and have moved three points clear of the drop zone.
One of only two games in Division Two was at Ipplepen Athletic, who moved up four places with a 4-0 win over Brixham Town 2nds.
In Division Three, Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police cemented a mid-table position with a 2-1 win over Newton Abbot 66 2nds at Osborne Park. Adam Blackburn and Garry Drew got on the scoresheet for the visitors and, with some games in hand, 66 still have some work to do.
The league cup saw favourites Ashburton beaten 1-0 by South Brent. It took an extra-time strike from Jono Ellis to put Brent into the semi-final. Joining them will be Watcombe Wanderers 2nds who were taken all the way by Teign Village but ran out 2-1 victors in the end.
The Division Four title race was blown wide open by an experienced Liverton United Reserves team who travelled to league leaders Drake FC and won 2-1.