ADVERTISEMENT FEATURE
Tavy Care has built a fantastic reputation with local professionals in the area for our high standards and passion for the work we do.
We are marking ten years of providing care and support of the highest standard to people in their own homes in Tavistock and the surrounding area.
We have met some amazing people through our work who have truly inspired us and we consider ourselves very privileged to have been able to support them.
The most important thing in our company is our exceptional team of care practitioners, supervisors and managers. Many of our team have been with us for a number of years and have grown with us.
The whole team have never lost their passion for making a difference to people's lives .Their empathy, compassion and drive to go above and beyond, even when dealing with difficult situations never fails to amaze us.
We would like to thank everyone for the amazing support over the last ten years, all the local professionals, our clients and their families past and present, and of course our wonderful team for their resilience, passion and care for what they do without them we would not be where we are.
We look forward to welcoming new clients and staff as we enter our next decade working for our community and supporting people to achieve their best quality of life.. Our office is based in Abbey Place in Tavistock. See tavycare.co.uk for more information.