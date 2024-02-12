This former toll house for sale is a “unique” building dating back to the 1800s - and it costs less than £70,000. 

The Saddler’s Shop, in Horrabridge, was originally built as a toll house in the early 19th century, and was used as a shop towards the end of the century. 

horrabridge toll house
An early picture of the building. (Mansbridge Balment)

After being a saddler’s shop, the building was used as a sweet shop, an antiques shop,  and is currently a workshop. 

The property is of local stone construction with a slate roof, and is fully connected to mains electricity. 

Inside, the former shop is made up of one room, containing a fireplace with a Norwegian-built wood-burning stove. 

horrabridge toll house
The property sits on the main road from Tavistock to Plymouth. (Mansbridge Balment)

There are three windows, one of which looks out over the village and across to the open countryside. 

To the side of the shop is a locked store, while outside is a grass area with a part stone wall boundary. 

The property fronts onto the A386, and has on street parking, as well as being sited in an area near mains water, drains and gas supply, which are not currently connected. 

horrabridge toll house
Inside the former sweet shop. (Mansbridge Balment)

The property is being sold by estate agents Mansbridge Balment via online auction with bids starting at £65,000 and open to offers over £59,000. 

The agent commented: “Saddler’s Shop is a landmark, detached building in the popular Dartmoor village of Horrabridge.  

“Originally used as a toll house in the 1800’s, this unique stone-built building is now used as a workshop, and offers well-lit space, power points and wood burning stove.  

“The property fronts the A386, the main route between Plymouth and Tavistock, providing ample opportunity for advertising and passing trade.”