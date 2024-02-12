This former toll house for sale is a “unique” building dating back to the 1800s - and it costs less than £70,000.
The Saddler’s Shop, in Horrabridge, was originally built as a toll house in the early 19th century, and was used as a shop towards the end of the century.
After being a saddler’s shop, the building was used as a sweet shop, an antiques shop, and is currently a workshop.
The property is of local stone construction with a slate roof, and is fully connected to mains electricity.
Inside, the former shop is made up of one room, containing a fireplace with a Norwegian-built wood-burning stove.
There are three windows, one of which looks out over the village and across to the open countryside.
To the side of the shop is a locked store, while outside is a grass area with a part stone wall boundary.
The property fronts onto the A386, and has on street parking, as well as being sited in an area near mains water, drains and gas supply, which are not currently connected.
The property is being sold by estate agents Mansbridge Balment via online auction with bids starting at £65,000 and open to offers over £59,000.
The agent commented: “Saddler’s Shop is a landmark, detached building in the popular Dartmoor village of Horrabridge.
“Originally used as a toll house in the 1800’s, this unique stone-built building is now used as a workshop, and offers well-lit space, power points and wood burning stove.
“The property fronts the A386, the main route between Plymouth and Tavistock, providing ample opportunity for advertising and passing trade.”