This maisonette for sale is inside a converted former foundry that is thought to be the oldest in the area and is “full of personality”.
The property, in Tavistock, sits in a quiet cul-de-sac within walking distance of the town centre.
The building is a Grade II listed former foundry, a workshop where metal castings would have been made, and according to Historic England, this was perhaps the oldest foundry in Tavistock.
The building was constructed in the early 19th century as Gill and Rundles' foundry and later become a wool-combing factory, before being converted into residential properties.
Entering the property, a hallway leads to a downstairs cloakroom and access to the first floor, where the primary accommodation is.
On this level, there is a kitchen with integrated appliances and a breakfast bar, and an open plan living area with views over the town.
Upstairs, the second floor is made up of a double bedroom with an arched window, a bathroom, a mezzanine that could be used as a home office or library, and access to the master bedroom, which has a walk-in wardrobe and its own en-suite bathroom.
Outside there is allocated parking for one vehicle, plus two private storage cupboards for bins or bikes.
The property is being sold by Stags for a guide price of £290,000.
Ben Palmer of Stags Tavistock commented: “‘We are delighted to offer this highly desirable maisonette to the market.
“Heritage Park is always an extremely sought after location due to its proximity to the town centre.
“Tavistock high street with all its amenities and facilities is only 400 metres away.
“This maisonette is extremely attractive for anyone looking for a level walk to the centre and feel this maisonette should appeal to those looking to get started on the property ladder, buy to let/holiday investors and those looking for a pied-à-terre.
“With its interesting history, it was formerly one of the town’s mid-19th century foundries.
“This maisonette is full of personality and individual character, with a striking mezzanine floor making an interesting feature.’’