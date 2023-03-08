This storybook cottage has views out over the Tamar Valley from its own pizzeria terrace.
The cottage, in Gunnislake, looks as though it is straight out of a fairytale, with white stone construction and flowers surrounding the entrance.
Entering the property, there is a porch leading to an “impressive” reception hall with a slate-tiled floor and an inglenook feature fireplace with a log burner and bread oven.
Moving through the ground floor, there is a dining room, a sitting room with a wood-burning stove, a country-style kitchen with a breakfast bar, and a utility/boot room.
Upstairs, the first floor contains four bedrooms and a family bathroom with a period-style suite.
Outside, there is a terrace connected to the dining room via patio doors, which features its own pizza oven while benefiting from far-reaching views towards the Tamar Valley.
The “beautifully maintained” gardens surround the property and are made up of lawns, flowerbeds and vegetable patches, as well as a feature fish pond, a former piggery, and a hidden composting area.
Approached via a gravelled driveway, there is off-road parking and a detached double garage with an adjoining workshop.
The property is being sold by Salisburys for a guide price of £485,000.
Liam Feeny of Salisburys commented: “This is a charming character cottage with an attractive garden.
“The detached garage workshop would give a buyer further options (subject to planning consent) for an annexe and multi-generational living in the Tamar Valley AONB.”