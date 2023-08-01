This “idyllic” home for sale is a wildlife haven, sitting in a valley and coming with its own woodlands.
Woodley Lodge, in Sydenham Damerel, is in a rural setting and includes an annexe, as well as ten acres of land.
The main house is reverse level, with a large living room on the first floor leading into a spacious conservatory, which offers views of the wooded valley and an “ideal” vantage point to watch the area’s wildlife, which includes kingfishers and deer.
Also on the upper level is a dining room, a study, two bedrooms, a bathroom and a utility room.
Downstairs, there are two further bedrooms, one of which is en-suite, and an additional shower room.
The self-contained annexe also sits on the ground floor, comprising an open plan kitchen and living room, one bedroom and a shower room.
The grounds extend to nearly 10 acres, including formal gardens and woodlands, as well as three ponds, one of which is stocked with carp and rudd, while another of the ponds leads into a stream.
There is also a range of outbuildings, a double carport, a chicken run, shrub beds and areas for fruit and vegetables.
The property is being sold by estate agents Miller Town & Country for a price of £900,000.
Clare Simmons of Miller Town & Country commented: “The slice of rural heaven you’ve been searching for!
“This fantastic property is set down a long private driveway and is surrounded by just under 10 acres of beautiful private gardens and woodland with 3 large ponds, offering a high degree of privacy and seclusion.
“The home is filled with natural light and has a reverse accommodation layout with the living areas on the first floor to take full advantage of the views across the valley, and has an integrated one-bedroom annexe – perfect for dual family accommodation or home plus income.
“The annexe is located on the ground floor along with two further bedrooms, with the two remaining bedrooms on the first floor.”