This historic home for sale is a restored railway station which has views over the rooftops and countryside.
The Station House, in Tavistock, is a former station master’s home, which was awarded ‘best restored railway station in the UK’ in 2011.
The property was built in 1889 along with the station’s platform for the Plymouth, Devonport and South Western Junction Railway.
The station was closed in May 1968, but remained the home of the former station master and his wife until 1999.
Entering the property, there are two living rooms, the front of which has a feature fireplace. Opposite the living room is a large kitchen with a larder to one end, while completing the main ground floor is a WC.
Moving upstairs, there are three bedrooms, one of which has built-in cupboards and a feature fireplace, and a family bathroom.
As well as the main house, there is an attached annexe, which could be used as an extension of the house.
Adjoining the main house’s kitchen is the annexe’s dining room with exposed stone walls.
Also on the ground floor of the annexe is an open plan living room and kitchen, plus an office and a shower room, while upstairs are a further two bedrooms and a bathroom.
Outside, there is an enclosed private courtyard and a lawn area, plus a double garage and a workshop.
The property is for sale with Bond Oxborough Phillips for a guide price of £784,000.
The agent commented: “Describing our excitement about presenting this property hardly does it justice.
“The Station House, meticulously restored by the current owners, presents an enticing opportunity for those seeking residence in the sought-after market town of Tavistock. Nestled within an eclectic enclave of properties, this residence comprises a three-bedroom family home with an attached two-bedroom annexe.
“Once serving as the station master's residence atop the town, The Station House offers breath-taking views of the surrounding rooftops and countryside. Transformed into an exceptional family dwelling, it has been refurbished to exacting standards while preserving many of its original features.”